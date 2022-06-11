KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols blasted four home runs in the fifth inning and Chase Dollander threw seven innings with two earned runs and five strikeouts to help Tennessee force a Game 3, 12-4.

Seth Stephenson led the game off with a single. Two outs later, he motored around the base paths on a Trey Lipscomb to give UT a 1-0 lead.

The Vols’ bats took off in the fifth inning. Tennessee blasted three home runs. Luc Lipcius smoked his 17th of the season to dead center and off the batter’s eye. Then with two runners on, Jordan Beck blasted his 18th of the season into the left-field porches. A couple of batter’s later, Evan Russell became Tennessee’s all-time career home run leader. His 39th career home run cleared the porches in left field to give UT a 6-0 advantage. Luc Lipcius tied the record moments later. The super senior joined Sonny Cortez (1998 vs. North Carolina State) and Kelly Edmundson (2006 vs. Belmont) as the only players in UT history to hit two home runs in the same inning.

The Irish chipped away with an RBI groundout in the fifth and then a sac fly in the sixth to make it 9-2 Vols.

UT poured it on in the seventh. Cortland Lawson brought Christian Scott home on a sac fly. Notre Dame allowed another run to score on an error. Then, Jorel Ortega bounced a double in front of the left fielder to score Stephenson.

Mark McLaughlin took over for Dollander in the eighth. He gave up a two-run shot to Jack Zyska. McLaughlin finished the game with two innings pitched, three strikeouts and two earned runs. The Vols still won 12-4 to move to 57-8 on the season.

UP NEXT: Tennessee and Notre Dame will meet for a win-or-go home Game 3 at 1:06 p.m. on Sunday.