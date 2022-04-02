NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Chase Dollander was dynamite for the Vols. The sophomore went eight innings with six strikeouts and only two earned runs helping Tennessee takedown Vanderbilt 5-2.

The Vols opened up the scoring thanks to an RBI double by the man they call Mike Honcho. Jordan Beck finished the game 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run.

Trey Lipscomb helped the Vols keep their distance. He drilled a double down the right-field line to bring home Beck. Then in the fifth, he clocked a two-run shot. The senior brought home 3 RBIs to boost his season total to 48.

Vanderbilt scored two runs in the seventh with a couple of solo shots off of Dollander.

Redmond Walsh came in to relieve Dollander in the ninth. He closed the door with a double-play and groundout to short.

UP NEXT: The Vols will go for the sweep on Sunday at 2 p.m.