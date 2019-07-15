Don’t miss our special coverage of Tennessee at SEC Media Days

HOOVER, Ala. (WATE) – WATE Sports Director Marshall Hughes and Sports Reporter Marc Whiteman will be doing live updates Tuesday of Tennessee at SEC Media Days.

Vol players Jarrett Guarantano, Darrell Taylor and Daniel Bituli join Tennessee Coach Jeremy Pruitt in the spotlight for Day 2 of Media Days.

More than 1,000 sports journalists also will hear from Georgia, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M during the day.

Don’t miss our live team coverage throughout Tuesday. Get on your smartphone, computer or tablet to get the latest.

Then, join us at WATE.com at 9 p.m. for an Orange and White Nation digital special that includes the top moments from the Vols at SEC Media Days.