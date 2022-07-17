KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Drew Gilbert became the highest drafted hitter by the Vols in the Tony Vitello era. The Houston Astros selected the outfielder 28th overall in the 2022 MLB Draft.

The All-American came to Knoxville in 2020 and helped the Vols host a regional and super regional in 2021 and 2022.

“I can’t describe to people how he changed my life when he got to our program,” said Vitello via the MLB Network broadcast.

Gilbert took over a starting spot his sophomore season. He played in 68 games batting .274 with 10 home runs and 62 RBI.

His junior season was even better. The centerfielder had a .362 batting average with 11 bombs and 70 RBI.

Several Tennessee players are expected to be selected after a record-setting season. In addition to Gilbert, these are the players to watch.