KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Drew Gilbert has officially signed with the Houston Astros organization. The Astros took him 28th overall in the 2022 MLB Draft.

According to MLB.com’s Jim Callis, the outfielder signed a $2.5-million signing bonus, which is slightly below the $2,621,700 slot.

Gilbert was a vital part in the Vols hosting back-to-back super regionals for the first time in program history.

Gilbert took over the starting centerfielder role in 2021. He batted .274 with 62 RBI and 10 home runs. He improved in almost every statistical category during his junior season. Gilbert hit .362 with 70 RBI and 11 home runs.