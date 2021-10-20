KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Volunteers defense continues to struggle when facing dual-threat quarterbacks this season. Ole Miss QB Matt Corral ran circles and all sorts of shapes around the Vols defense for nearly 200 yards rushing; Alabama may present a similar challenge.

So far, the Vols’ three losses have come to dual-threat starting quarterbacks: Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, Florida’s Emory Jones and Ole Miss’ Matt Corral.

Corral and Lane Kiffin’s offense utilized the quarterback draw, which allowed him to rush for a season-high 195 yards, and the Vols will now face the Crimson Tide’s, Bryce Young. Young was regarded as the nation’s top dual-threats out of high school and is playing as such thus far for the No. 4 ranked team in the country.

He leads the SEC in touchdown passes and is third nationally in scoring on pass plays. While he is comfortable sitting in the pocket, his ability to tuck the ball and run has not faded, and the Vols are still respecting the run.

Secondary coach Willie Martinez on Young, “He’s also good with his feet, he makes really good decisions. He knows he has great players around him and he knows what to do with the ball. He’s not looking to run every time but does a good job of throwing it away to avoid the sack and make decisions to run and keep the chains moving.

Defensive lineman Matthew Butler said, “You never know what he can bring out this week, just be ready for anything. No missed tackles, getting after the ball, Bryce Young is a talent for sure.

Martinez said they will have to be on top of their game for the Third Saturday in October showdown — playing smart and making good decisions. Especially when facing a talented quarterback like Young, who’s very accurate and makes minimal mistakes.