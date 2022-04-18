KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Erin Edmoundson was electric in the Lady Vols’ series finale against Texas A&M. The super senior pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts, three hits surrendered and only one earned run leading the Lady Vols to a 5-1 win.

Zaida Puni continued her impressive series with a home run in the first inning. Her fourth hit of the series and second dinger made it 2-0 UT.

The only run Edmoundson surrendered was a solo shot to Haley Lee in the third inning.

The Lady Vols tacked on some insurance in the fifth. Makinzy Herzog loaded the bases and then threw a wild pitch to allow Lair Beautae to score. Two more runs came home when Kelcy Leach bounced a slow roller through the second baseman’s legs.

Edmoundson moves to 17-4 on the season. The starting pitcher dropped her ERA to 2.24. She now has 110 strikeouts on the season.

UP NEXT: Tennessee is back in action at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium on Wednesday against Virginia Tech at 7 p.m.