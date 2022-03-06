KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Erin Edmoundson was lights out in the Vols 5-0 win over Virginia in the Tennessee Invitation title game. The super senior pitched a complete-game shutout with seven strikeouts.

The Lady Vols put a run on the board in the second when Ivy Davis bounced a single back up the middle. McKenna Gibson made her way home.

Tennessee’s bats broke out in the fourth inning. Lair Beautae crushed a home run opposite field for her first career collegiate dinger. The three-run shot gave the Lady Vols a comfortable four-run advantage.

Kiki Milloy followed Beautae’s home run with one of her own. Milloy’s big fly landed in almost the exact same spot. Her ninth of the season gave Edmoundson an even larger margin to work with.

Edmoundson moves to 9-1 on the season. The Lady Vols improve to 15-6.

UP NEXT: UT hosts Austin Peay at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium on Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Lady Vols start conference play on Friday against Mizzou.