Eight years ago, Derrick Brodus was pulled off the “frat couch” to kick against MTSU

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Eight years ago, the legend of Derrick Brodus was born.

8 years ago today, I came off the, “frat house couch” to kick #govols @Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/MwuqzEwY9X — Derrick Brodus (@dbrodus) November 5, 2019

In a press conference, then-Tennessee head football coach Derek Dooley told the media about the dilemma that the Vols had with injured kickers before their homecoming game against MTSU on Nov. 5, 2011, and how their last resort was called from the frat couch, into Neyland.

(COURTESY: utsportstv – utsports.com)

Derrick Brodus was a walk-on freshman kicker at the time.

The Thursday prior to the homecoming game, starting kicker Michael Palardy was hurt and couldn’t play.

Fast-forward to game day, moments before kickoff, backup kicker Chip Rhome pulled a muscle and wasn’t able to play.

Enter the legend of Derrick Brodus.

Brodus was reportedly sitting on a coach at a fraternity house when police came and escorted him to Neyland Stadium and he suited up for the Vols.

Brodus would go on to kick a 21-yard field goal and nail three PATs in his first collegiate game; Dooley was even awarded him the game ball.