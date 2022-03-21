KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One of the mostly highly sought-after football prospects in the class of 2023 announced Monday that he has committed to the University of Tennessee.

Nico Iamaleava, a five-star quarterback prospect from Long Beach, California, said Monday on social media that he has committed to the play at the University of Tennessee.

“VOL NATION I m h e r e,” Iamaleava wrote on social media Monday.

He is the first five-star prospect to commit to Tennessee under second-year coach Josh Heupel.

According to 247Sports, Iamaleava is the fifth-highest rated prospect to commit to Tennessee in program history. ESPN said that he is the highest-ranked quarterback to come to Tennessee since they started their rankings in 2006.

Currently a junior at Long Beach Polytechnic High School, Iamaleava is third-highest rated quarterback prospect for 2023 by 247Sports. Rivals.com and ESPN currently have him ranked as the fourth-best QB prospect in his class.

247Sports currently rates the 6’6″ QB as the 3rd best player in the entire 2023 class, while Rivals.com rates the pro-style quarterback as the ninth-best prospect for 2023.

Iamaleava first visited the campus in November and was among several prospects to visit Tennessee on March 5 to attend the men’s basketball regular season finale against Arkansas. Fans were heard during the game chanting, “we want Nico!”

The Vols beat out the nation’s top programs to secure Iamaleava’s commitment, including offers from Alabama, Oregon and University of Miami.