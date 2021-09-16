ESPN and Shell want to know: Is Knoxville the best college football town?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — ESPN and Shell have launched Football Town Showdown, which has put the 16 best college football towns against each other in a social media-driven competition. The question is, is Knoxville the best college football town?

Voting is live and round one ends Thursday night here. The competition is set to end on October 9.

ESPN and Shell are calling on fans to participate in a bracket-style social vote across Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat. With round one beginning on ESPN’s Instagram Stories, round two will take place on Sept. 22 and fans will be able to vote on IG Stories and Twitter through Sept. 25 — rounds three and four will take place on Sept. 29 and Oct. 6 where voting will happen on IG Stories, Twitter and Snapchat.

“College Football is unlike any sport because of the fans. They’re enthusiastic about football, passionate about their school, devoted to their hometown, and they want to be involved in all aspects of the game,” Andrew Messina, SVP Disney Advertising Sales said.

“We are ecstatic to see this program come to fruition,” Sean Hanrahan, SVP Disney Advertising Sales Sports Brand Solutions said. “We are always looking for new and innovative ways to keep fans engaged with the sports they love, and we are confident that the Football Town Showdown will do just that.”