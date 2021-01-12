ESPN: Former Auburn defensive coordinator joining Tennessee’s staff

Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Just a day after the college football season came to an end, a Tennessee Vols alum is reportedly returning to the sideline.

According to ESPN’s Chris Low, former Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele is joining the UT staff. The news of the 62-year-old coach’s return broke Tuesday afternoon.

Steele is a graduate of the University of Tennessee, after spending his freshman season at Furman, and was a part of Johnny Major’s teams, per Auburn University Athletics. He then was a student assistant coach in 1980, and a graduate assistant in ’81 before moving to outside linebackers coach in ’82.

According to Low’s report, Steele was a finalist in the Vols’ head coach hunt when Jeremy Pruitt was hired.

