Vols pauses team activities & out of Liberty Bowl due to COVID-19 issues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols announced Monday afternoon that due to Sunday’s COVID-19 test results, the football program has paused all team activities and will not play in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

The university says that the test results showed an increase in positive cases among players and staff.

“The University of Tennessee extends its sincere appreciation to the AutoZone Liberty Bowl and the city of Memphis and is disappointed it will not be able to fulfill its commitment on New Year’s Eve.” University of Tennessee

Head coach Jeremy Pruitt also released a statement and confirms that he has tested positive for COVID-19:

“Earlier today, I was informed by our medical staff that I have tested positive for COVID-19, and I immediately began isolating at home. I am experiencing mild symptoms but doing fine. We are obviously disappointed that we will not be able to play in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, but the health and safety of our student-athletes will always remain our top priority. I am especially proud of our team and medical staff in safely navigating through a unique season where we played all 10 of our regular-season games.”

