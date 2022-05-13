KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Evan Russell clobbered two home runs in a game for the third time this season helping lead the Vols to a 9-2 series-clinching win over Georgia.

The game was delayed by a little more than an hour, but before the fans could even take their seats, Cole Tate gave Georgia a 1-0 lead. The super senior blasted his second home run in as many days.

The Vols started to break through on Georgia’s ace, Jonathan Cannon, in the fourth. Jorel Ortega smashed his 12th of the season to put Tennessee up 2-1. Just a couple of batters later, Evan Russell gave the team some insurance with his 11th of the season.

Tony Vitello allowed Blade Tidwell to throw four innings. The sophomore finished with six strikeouts, four hits surrendered and one earned run.

Georgia chipped into the UT lead with a bases-loaded walk, but the Vols answered right back. Luc Lipcius tanked a breaking ball for his 12th of the season. The inning continued for Tennessee. Ortega blooped a single to center field allowing Drew Gilbert to score. Corland Lawson gave the Vols a 6-2 lead with a bases-loaded walk.

The Vols continued to pour it on in the sixth inning. Ortega drove in his third RBI of the game on a single down the right-field line. Another run came home on a wild pitch.

Russell blasted another home run in the seventh. It’s his third multi-home run game of the season.

Camden Sewell picked up his fifth win of the season after throwing three innings with two strikeouts and one earned run. Mark McLaughlin and Kirby Connell pitched shutout ball in the final two innings.

UP NEXT: The Vols look to sweep Georgia on Saturday. First pitch is at 1 p.m.