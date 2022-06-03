KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tony Vitello addressed the Evan Russell situation after the Vols’ 10-0 win over Alabama State. Tennessee’s skipper said that the super senior texted him Friday morning that he was sick. The manager made it clear that it was not COVID-19 related.

Vitello was asked if Russell would be able to play on Saturday. He said, “I don’t know.”

Vitello continued to explain that he will defer to the medical staff on the situation as to when Russell will be ready to take the field again.

Charlie Taylor started in place against Russell. The redshirt freshman went 0-for-3 with an RBI. He helped lead the pitching staff to a shutout win over Campbell.

“(Charlie Taylor) picked up where Evan Russell left off,” said Friday’s starter Blade Tidwell. “I had no issue with Chuck catching tonight.”

The Vols face Campbel in the winner’s bracket on Saturday at 7 p.m.