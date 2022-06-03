KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee catcher Evan Russell is unavailable in for Tennessee’s NCAA Regional opener against Alabama State on Friday.

Redshirt freshman catcher Charlie Taylor will start Friday in his place.

Russell has started 50 and played in 52 of the Vols’ 60 games this season. He hit .299 with 13 home runs. The fifth-year graduate student tied Tennessee great Todd Helton’s program record for most career home runs with 38.

He is the only player in program history to hit three home runs in a single game on two separate occasions.

According to UT Athletics, Tony Vitello will address the decision after the game. WATE Sports Director Tim Owens said that he’s hearing the situation could be a season-ending.

Hearing he could miss significant time.. like may be out for the remainder of the season #Vols https://t.co/k517gp6Eqn — Tim Owens (@TimOwensTV) June 3, 2022

The Vols open up regional play against Alabama State at 6 p.m. on Friday. WATE will have full coverage of the Knoxville Regional throughout the weekend.