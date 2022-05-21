OXFORD, Miss. (WATE) — Tennessee baseball once again broke out the long ball in its 10-5 win over Mississippi State. The Vols close out the regular season with a sweep.

RJ Yeager gave the Bulldogs the lead in the bottom of the first. Yeager sent a Drew Beam fastball just over the wall in right-center.

Trey Lipscomb quickly answered in the second. The senior blasted his team-leading 21st home run of the season to give Tennessee a 2-1 advantage. Seth Stephenson tacked on another run with a sac fly to score Jorel Ortega.

In the bottom of the frame, Kamren James singled home a run to pull Mississippi State within one.

The Vols were relentless. Ortega clobbered a two-run shot in the third. Then in the fourth, Luc Lipcius stole second and a throwing error brought in Stephenson.

Evan Russell etched his name into the record books. The super senior clocked a solo shot in the fifth inning for his 38th career home run tying Todd Helton for the most career home runs in program history.

The Vols added three more in the sixth inning. Drew Gilbert doubled down the right-field line, which scored two runs. Ortega tacked on another with an RBI groundout.

Tennessee found itself in a jam in the bottom of the seventh. An RBI single and error made it 10-4. With the bases loaded and nobody out, Will Mabrey struck out Logan Tanner and induced a double play to end the threat.

Mississippi State added another with a solo shot from Kellum Clark to make it 10-5, but that’s as close as the Bulldogs would get.

Drew Beam was given the start. He threw two innings and gave up two earned runs. Ben Joyce picked up his third win of the season. Kirby Connell, Camden Sewell, Will Mabrey and Redmond Walsh also saw action.

UP NEXT: The Vols travel to Hoover for the SEC Tournament. UT is the No. 1 seed and will play at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.