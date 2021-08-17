Evans and Small leading the way at running back

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — According to first year running back coach Jerry Mack, Tiyon Evans and Jabari Small have separated themselves in the race for the starting running back position.

Evans came to Tennessee as the number one ranked junior college back in the country, while small saw action in all ten games last season, finishing with 26 carries and 117 yards in 2020.

Mack feels like they’re both every down backs and can see them on the field at the same time at times this season.

“I do think there will be an opportunity for Tiyon and Jabari to contribute at a high level and being that 1-2 combination on the field at the same time,” said Mack. “I think that would be really cool.”

The Vols open the season under the lights at Neyland Stadium on Thursday, September 2nd when they play host to Bowling Green.

