Ever wanted to own a 15-ft Power T? Now could be your chance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One item in the Knoxville Center Mall liquidation auction is attracting a lot of interest from Vols fans.

Bidding is now open for the Knoxville Center Mall Power T. Hung in the foyer of the mall, the giant T is roughly 15 feet tall and 10 feet wide. As of Thursday morning, the leading bid was $1,810. Over 100 bids have been submitted so far in the auction.

A quote hanging around the Power T reading, ” East Tennesseans are noted for forthrightfulness, and their fierce sense of independence,” is up for auction as well.

JD’s Realty and Auction is hosting the final business liquidation auction of the Knoxville Center Mall after it closed in October 2019.

The auction closes Friday, May 22 at 5 p.m. Other items in the auction include display items, paintings, mall benches and much more.