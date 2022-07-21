ATLANTA, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel took the podium Thursday at SEC Football Media Days in Atlanta, Georgia. Here’s everything he said to reporters.

His first appearance in 2021 largely consisted of questions on how he will implement his fast-paced offense and who would be under center at quarterback when the season began.

After Tennessee enjoyed an unexpected seven-win season in their first year under Heupel, media focus shifted to the renewed expectations for one of college football’s most storied programs, the evolving landscape under the new NIL rules and his success on the recruiting trail where Tennessee’s 2023 class is considered among the best in the nation.

Heupel also addressed excitement surrounding the major renovations to Neyland Stadium.

The Volunteers are in the midst of summer workouts and will officially report for preseason camp on Sunday, July 31, before going through their first practice on Monday, August 1. The 126th season of Tennessee football kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 1 against Ball State at 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network.