KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Like the bright orange sun setting in the late fall sky the Tennessee Vols will fade to black Saturday when they take on the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs.

UT announced on its social media pages at 7:30 Thursday night that the team would wear its black uniforms for the second time this season and just the third time in the last two decades.

The Vols unveiled their “dark mode” uniforms on Oct. 9 against South Carolina. Tennessee won the game 45-20 over the Gamecocks.

Tennessee will be looking to snap a four-game losing streak to Georgia on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. The game is being broadcast on CBS.