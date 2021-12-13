KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Justin Gainey has been a college basketball assistant coach since 2009, but he’s never been through what he will experience tomorrow.

“Man, emotions are all over the place, I don’t know what to expect, don’t know what it will feel like,” said Gainey. “I know he’s a lot more calm and a lot more excited about it than I am.”

Justin’s son, Jordan, is the second-leading scorer on USC Upstate.

“I know how hard he’s worked to get to this point and to get to where he is now and he’s playing at a good level right now,” said Gainey. “So, for me as a dad I’m just thrilled and excited he’ll have a chance to play on this stage.”

Justin wasn’t given the scouting assignment for the Spartans, but he knows what to do to slow down his son.

“Make it tough for him to catch the ball,” said Gainey. “I would say we need to be physical. He’s a freshman and he’s not as physical right now. I would also say to contest his shots.”

As for the trash talk, it won’t be coming from anyone on the court or the bench.

“We haven’t talked about it,” said Gainey. “Not about the game. His brother, on the other hand, he’s been on him. I think he’s super juiced for this game.”

Gainey added that he hasn’t missed watching any of his son’s collegiate games, Tuesday that trend will continue.