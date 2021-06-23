Fans invited to cheer Tennessee baseball on return from Omaha

Tennessee’s Drew Gilbert (1) celebrates scoring with teammate Pete Derkay (10) in the second inning against Texas during a baseball game in the College World Series Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee baseball team is returning from the College World Series on Wednesday after a pair of tough losses to end their season to Virginia and Texas. The Vols (50-19) returned to Omaha, Nebraska, for the first time since 2005 as the No. 3 national seed.

The Vols will be returning to Lindsey Nelson Stadium around 2:30 p.m. Fans interested in meeting the team when they arrive should meet around the left-field gate.

Tennessee won 50 games for the first time since 1995 and finished second in the SEC regular season standings and in the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama, in the fourth year under coach Tony Vitello.

The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association has named Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello was named the 2021 Mike Martin National Coach of the Year. He is the first Tennessee skipper to win Coach of the Year from two separate organizations after Perfect Game USA also bestowed him with the annual honor.