KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With the University of Tennessee women’s basketball team making its first NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 in five years, fans are invited to cheer on the team Thursday as they travel to Wichita to take on Louisville. The Lady Vols will depart at 9:30 a.m. from Pratt Pavilion just outside Thompson-Boling Arena.

No. 4-seed Tennessee will play No. 1-seed Louisville on Saturday, March 26, for a spot in the Elite Eight at INTRUST Bank Arena. The game will tip off at 3 p.m. and be broadcast on ESPN2.

A win over the Cardinals would put Tennessee into the Elite Eight for the 28th time in program history and the first since 2016.

The winner will take on the winner of No. 3 Michigan and No. 10 South Dakota for a spot in the Final Four, a level not reached by Tennessee since 2008.

Kellie Harper’s third season as head coach has been filled with ups and downs. Despite Marta Suárez’s season-ending injury before the opening game, Tennessee started the season 18-1 and went as high as No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Lady Vols entered the NCAA Tournament ranked No. 18 in the final poll.

Sixth-year senior graduate transfer Keyen Green suffered a season-ending ACL tear in late January. Leading scorer Jordan Horston has been sidelined since mid-February with a fractured dislocation of the elbow, though there is hope that she could return to the court soon.