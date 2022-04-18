KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fans of all ages eagerly awaited the arrival of four Tennessee baseball players, creating a line that wrapped around Alumni Hall at the Turkey Creek location.

“I walked up the other day, you know, there’s only standing room only,” said Maryville resident Drew Houser. “Would I pay to be standing room only? ‘Of course.’ So I think that right there speaks volumes to where Tennessee baseball is and where it’s going.”

Tennessee baseball won its fifth straight SEC series to remain the top-ranked team in the country for a third straight week. The team’s winning product on the field drew fans in droves to the store. Some fans waited over an hour to take pictures with and get their Tennessee baseball memorabilia signed by Trey Lipscomb, Kirby Connell, Jordan Beck, and Evan Russell.

“It’s kind of like going out there on the field and playing a game,” Vols infielder Trey Lipscomb said reflecting on the moment he saw the fans. “It got really quiet and then you heard loud applause. It was really cool to see.”

Alumni Hall carries shirts and hats sporting bat flips, viral nicknames, and famous mustaches as a part of a NIL deal with the student-athletes. The players even provide creative input for the custom designs.

“It’s really a unique situation to have player appeal working with the athlete to make that happen,” said Director of Alumni Hall Store Marketing and Partnerships Beth Parks.

“And to have them here to sign the ‘Daddy’ hats or the Kirby Connell shirt that was made exclusive for us. So, it’s been a lot of fun to work with these guys and they are fantastic people all around.”

The turnout was, “shocking” to Vols catcher and outfielder Evan Russell. Though the crowd at the Alumni Hall Store should not be surprising at all. Tennessee is currently a heavy favorite to win the 2022 College Baseball World Series according to the DraftKings Sportsbook. The Vol’s success under Tony Vitello has also drawn a record-setting attendance to the ballpark.

“It shows the support that we have here and the Vol fans, they just want somebody that’s producing some wins,” said Tennessee outfielder Jordan Beck. “They want to have fun too and that’s what we do. We have fun and we just want to win.”