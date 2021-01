KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you haven’t heard, Josh Heupel, the Vols new head football coach has arrived on Rocky Top.

However, not everyone knows what to think about this new hire just yet.

The Heupel hire has some supporters a little skeptical, he wasn’t the “big name” fans were expecting or hoping for.

#Vols fans, do you like the hire of Josh Heupel as Tennessee's new head football coach?



Yes, no, to be determined?



Tell us why. ⬇️ — WATE Sports (@WATESports) January 27, 2021

Per a poll WATE Sports posted to Twitter (as of 5:45 p.m.) 31% of voters like the hire, 19.9% don’t like it, and 49% are going to give Heupel a shot.