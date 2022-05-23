KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Justin Gatlin and Christian Coleman torched the record books as sprinters at Tennessee. The two paved the way for a future star who is also in the Orange and White.

“The main thing that made me come to Tennessee was Christian Coleman and Justin Gatlin,” said Ashe.

The distance to get Favour Ashe to Tennessee was not a sprint. The freshman is from Nigeria.

“Everyone in Africa is thinking,” said Ashe. “Everyone has the mentality that coming to the USA is a paradise.”

Ashe raced his way to the United States.

“I finally had my visa in my hand, and I was like ‘I’m coming to Tennessee.’ When I was entering the plane, I was so happy,” said Ashe. “I was like ‘God has made my dream come true.’”

The freshman found his utopia on Tom Black Track in Knoxville.

“Seeing my improvement, that’s a dream come true,” said Ashe. “Everyone wants to come to the University of Tennessee.”

Ashe has exploded off the blocks. In his first year at UT, he ran the fastest indoor 60-meter time by a freshman in Tennessee history. He followed that up by taking down Gatlin’s 100-meter freshman record at the SEC Championships.

“Doing this in my first year, that’s so crazy,” said Ashe. “With times. Like next year, I’m gonna go super crazy. Superfast.”

Ashe is not just following the path laid before him, he’s ready to build his own trail that future generations can try to surpass.

The freshman told WATE that his goal is to reach a sub-10 second 100-meter dash. He will look to do that in his preliminary race on Wednesday at 7 p.m.