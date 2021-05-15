Ferguson’s walk-off home run leads Vols past No. 1 Arkansas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Max Ferguson and the Tennessee Vols baseball team had revenge on their minds Saturday afternoon.

Ferguson crushed a three-run home run in the bottom of the 9th inning, leading the Vols to a 8-7 win against the No. 1-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The second baseman helped anchor the Vols offense, going 3-for-5 at the plate and driving in four runs.

RUN IT BACK 🗣🍊



Fergie’s second homer of the game a BIG one. Amazing.



pic.twitter.com/TGkvx8BQ4S — Kellyanne Stitts (@KellyanneStitts) May 15, 2021

Vols third baseman Jake Rucker also recorded a three-hit game with an RBI.

More than 3,000 fans were in Knoxville for the SEC clash.

No. 4 Tennessee (39-12, 18-8 SEC) will look to claim the series against the Razorbacks (38-10, 18-8 SEC) on Sunday at 1 p.m. Arkansas took the first game of the series on Friday, 6-5.