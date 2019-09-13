Finchums’ love for Vols runs deep

Sherry and Mark Finchum of Jefferson County are lifelong Tennessee Volunteer fans.

Mark began his love for Tennessee when listening to games on the radio with his dad. Sherry, who hails from a football family, remembers attending games with her father as a child and watching in amazement the ability of Vols quarterback Condredge Holloway.

“Watching Condredge Holloway play … he was just … I mean … he was phenomenal on the field,” Sherry said. “So, that began my love of Tennessee.”

The couple have been Tennessee season ticket holders since the 1980s and their love for the Vols goes well beyond just attending games. The downstairs of their Jefferson City home is a true fans paradise to all things Big Orange.

From the Tennessee memorabilia on the walls; to the Tennessee Christmas Tree, which stands in the corner year-round; to their collection Vol photos and autographs, the Finchum’s are all in win or lose.

“People who use the term, fair weather fan. No… you’re not really a fan,” Mark said. “You’re either in or you’re out. That’s my opinion. We’re in. We’ve been in for decades and we hope to be in for decades more.”