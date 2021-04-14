First Vols football commit of Heupel era comes from defensive side of the ball

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The first announced commitment to the Tennessee Vols football team in the Josh Heupel era is coming from a defensive player.

Elijah Herring, an outside linebacker from Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro, announced Wednesday that he has committed to the Vols. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound three-star prospect is the No. 24-ranked player from the state of Tennessee in the class of 2022, according to 247 Sports.

He was also heavily recruited by former Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

Herring also had scholarship offers from Duke, Army West Point, Mississippi State, Michigan, Arizona State and Arkansas among others.