KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Ivy Davis, Erin Edmoundson, Kelcy Leach, Kiki Milloy and Zaida Puni were all named to the All-SEC Second Team. Davis also garnered SEC All-Defensive Team recognition at the shortstop position.

Five Lady Vols is the most UT softball has had named All-SEC since six were tabbed with honors in 2012. It’s also tied for the most in the conference this season.

This is the second straight season that Milloy has earned All-SEC honors.

The Lady Vols continue their pursuit of an SEC Tournament crown Friday at 3 p.m. against the Mizzou Tigers.