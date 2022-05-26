HOOVER, Ala. (WATE) — Tennessee scored five runs in the third inning on its way to dominating Vanderbilt 10-1. UT moves to 50-7 on the season.

The Vols opened up the scoring in the first inning when Drew Gilbert flipped a double past the infield shift and into the left-center field gap. Seth Stephenson scored to make it 1-0.

UT poured it on in the third inning. Jorel Ortega smacked a double into the left-center gap. Stephenson touched home again. Drew Gilbert roped a single driving in his second RBI of the game. Evan Russell kept the line moving by ripping a double down the left-field line to make it 4-0. Luc Lipcius tacked on another with a sac fly. The final run of the third inning came courtesy of a Christian Moore single back up the middle to bring in Russell.

Tennessee continued to increase its lead in the fourth. Lipscomb blooped a single to drive in his 75th RBI of the season.

Vandy scored its first run of the game with a Carter Young moon shot in the fifth. Blake Burke answered back in the bottom of the frame. Blake Burke blasted his 11th of the season.

The Vols went deep again in the seventh inning. Cortland Lawson tanked one to left field. His 11th of the season made it 9-1.

Tennessee closed in on a run rule when Lipcius grounded out to first base allowing Drew Gilbert to touch the plate.

Blade Tidwell was given the start. The sophomore threw 4.1 innings with three strikeouts and one earned run. Kirby Connell, Camden Sewell, Will Mabrey and Ben Joyce finished up the final 4.2 innings. Sewell picked up the win to move to 6-1 on the season.

UP NEXT: The Vols will face the winner of LSU and Kentucky. The game is set to start 30 minutes after the Alabama and Texas A&M game.