KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The last remaining five-star prospect in the 2022 basketball recruiting class announced Thursday that he will attend the University of Tennessee.

Julian Phillips, a five-star small forward from South Carolina, announced his commitment to Rick Barnes and the Tennessee basketball program Thursday on CBS Sports HQ.

Phillips is considered the No. 4 SF prospect of the 2022 class and No. 12 overall player in the nation, according to 247Sports. He chose the Vols over Auburn, South Carolina, Florida State, USC and the NBA G-League Ignite.

He originally committed to play for LSU in October but reopened his recruitment after head coach Will Wade was fired over allegations of NCAA Level I violations.

Phillips is the sixth five-star prospect to sign for Tennessee over the past four recruiting cycles.