Five Vols invited to NFL Scouting Combine

INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WATE) – Five former Tennessee football players will be in the spotlight at the NFL Scouting Combine later this month in Indianapolis.

Jauan Jennings, Marquez Callaway, Daniel Bituli, Darrell Taylor and Dominick Wood-Anderson all received an invitation to the annual event, which will take place in Indianapolis from Feb. 24 through March 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Five Vols will be in the spotlight at this year's NFL Scouting Combine. Jauan Jennings, Marquez Callaway, Daniel Bituli, Darrell Taylor and Dominick Wood-Anderson received invitations. The combine runs February 24 through March 1 in Indianapolis. #Vols #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/hB9sn8tF32 — Marshall Hughes (@marshallhughes) February 7, 2020

The five Vols are part of 337 prospects that were invited by the NFL. Each prospect will be timed and measured in a number of categories, including the 40-yard dash, bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, 3-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle and 60-yard shuttle.

Tentative NFL Combine workout schedule:

» Thursday, February 27: TE, QB, WR

» Friday, February 28: PK, ST, OL, RB

» Saturday, February 29: DL, LB

» Sunday, March 1: DB