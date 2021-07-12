Five Vols picked on day two of the 2021 MLB Draft

Tennessee’s Chad Dallas (36) throws a pitch against Virginia during a baseball game in the College World Series, Sunday, June 20, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Five University of Tennessee players were selected on Day 2 of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft, which consists of rounds 2-10. Chad Dallas, Liam Spence, Max Ferguson, Connor Pavolony, and Jake Rucker were all selected on Monday.

The five picks are the most in program history through the first 10 rounds of an MLB Draft, breaking the previous record of four (2019, 2005, 2001).

Starting pitcher Chad Dallas was the first Tennessee player off the board. He was picked in the fourth round (No. 121 overall) by the Toronto Blue Jays. Dallas led the Vols in wins (11) and Strikeouts (122) in 2021.

Shortstop Liam Spence was the next Tennessee player selected. He was picked in the fifth round (No. 154 overall) by the Chicago Cubs. This means UT fans may get to cheer for him again in the future with the Tennessee Smokies. Spence led the Vols with a .336 batting average in 2021.

Second baseman Max Ferguson was also selected in the fifth round. The San Diego Padres picked Ferguson with the 160th overall selection. Ferguson led the Vols with 15 stolen bases in 2021.

Catcher Connor Pavolony was the next Tennessee player selected. He was picked in the seventh round (No. 197 overall) by the Baltimore Orioles. Pavolony hit .260 with 14 extra-base hits in 2021.

Third baseman Jake Rucker was the next Vol selected. He was picked in the seventh round (No. 219 overall) by the Minnesota Twins. Rucker was second on the team with a .330 batting average in 2021.

The 2021 MLB Draft will conclude Tuesday with rounds 11-20. Coverage on MLB.com will begin at noon ET.