Food City hosts pep rally ahead of Vols, Pitt matchup

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Volunteers are gearing up to take on the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday, and Vol Nation is already celebrating.

Food City is hosting its first pep rally of the year on Friday at its Middlebrook Pike location. The University of Tennessee dance and cheer teams along with everyone’s favorite mascot Smoky will be there.

There story is also giving away free hot dogs and plenty of giveaways and promotions to get fans excited for game day.

“Bring your cameras, come out say, hi, get you a hot dog and cheer on the Vols,” Renee Chin with Food City said.

The pep rally is the first of four throughout the season.