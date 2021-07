KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) – Former Alabama defensive back Brandon Turnage announced his committment to Tennessee on Thursday in an instagram post.

Turnage appeared in one game last season for the Crimson Tide recording one pass break up.

Coming out of high school Turnage was a four star recruit and according to 247 Sports he was the 102nd ranked prospect in the country.

Turnage originally committed to transfer to Georgia back on May 15th.