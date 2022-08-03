KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Tennessee football picked up a much-needed addition to the running back depth chart following the news that redshirt sophomore Len’Neth Whitehead will miss the entire 2022 season due to injury.

Former Clemson running back Lyn-J Dixon announced on his Instagram that he will transfer to Tennessee. Dixon rushed for 1,420 yards on 218 carries and scored 14 total touchdowns, including one through the air over his four years at Clemson.

Dixon entered the 2021 season with the Tigers ranked second in program history in yards per carry (6.60) behind 2021 NFL Draft first-round pick Travis Etienne.

New Tennessee RB Lyn-J Dixon ran for 1,420 yards & 13 TD's in 4 years at Clemson. He's averaged 6.5 YPC for his career.



He also had a short stint at West Virginia, practicing with the Mountaineers in the spring before entering the transfer portal once again.

The Georgia native will compete with Jabari Small, Jaylen Wright and three freshman running backs for carries in head coach Josh Heupel’s fast-paced offense.

According to ESPN, Dixon was the 10th-highest rated running back prospect in the class of 2018 and the 23rd best overall prospect in the state of Georgia.