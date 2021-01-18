Former, current players & recruits react to firing of Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt

WATE 6 On Your Side
by: Caleb Wethington
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Current, former and prospective Tennessee football players are reacting to the news of head coach Jeremy Pruitt’s dismissal Monday afternoon.
why— Brian Maurer (@maurerera_2) January 18, 2021
took the words out my mouth 🤙🏾 https://t.co/q2JXoueZ9P— ksalt (@KaidonSalter_7) January 18, 2021
Father God Order my next steps! 🙌🏽— Alontae Taylor (@taeetaylor) January 18, 2021
🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬— Tułío (@DBituli) January 18, 2021
Just don’t get it. 🤦🏾♂️— Darel E. Middleton (@Darel__) January 18, 2021
Damn— Jalin Hyatt (@jalinhyatt) January 18, 2021
👎🏾— Tank ™️ (@Jay_Mccollough2) January 18, 2021
🤝🤝 pic.twitter.com/t1CYhsdIUT— JM4🦍😈🖤 (@Jmosley_7) January 18, 2021
pic.twitter.com/YML71qnSmC— jaylen wright (@__jw12) January 18, 2021
Make no sense 👎🏾— Martavius French (@ypcfrenchie) January 18, 2021
😔— LaTrell Bumphus (@LBumphus) January 18, 2021
Crazy🤦🏽♂️— Omari "Big O" Thomas🏴 (@901_sxvxge) January 18, 2021
Wow.. didn’t expect that this morning— Jonathan Kongbo (@King_Kongbo) January 18, 2021
Smh 🤦🏾♂️— Zip (@thommybry) January 18, 2021
Smfh🤦🏾♂️— Greg Emerson/G.mamba (@sneakerhad_greg) January 18, 2021
No comment— Quart'e Sapp (@Dedicated_2Work) January 18, 2021
Wtf— KG (@KennethGeorgeJr) January 18, 2021
🤔 https://t.co/hYdHmyiLat— KG (@KennethGeorgeJr) January 18, 2021
All Aboard https://t.co/ed82Gjrpo1 pic.twitter.com/dml6u55QOS— Thomas Edwards (@bigtpedwards) January 18, 2021
