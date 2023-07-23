CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A former University of Tennessee golfer won big at the 25th Tennessee Women’s Open in Crossville.

Lucia Polo, who played for the Lady Vols from 2013-2017, finished in second place as the top professional in the tournament with an even-par 144 over the course of two days.

Lynn Lim, a rising sophomore at Vanderbilt, won the Tennessee’s Women’s Open as the only player to finish under par, beating a field of amateurs and professionals from around the country.

The Tennessee Women’s Open is celebrating 25 years of competition with 15 of those years at Stonehenge Golf Club. It was shortened from a 54-hole tournament after thunderstorms caused Thursday’s round to be canceled.