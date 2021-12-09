KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Former Lady Vol and current Georgia Tech assistant coach Tasha Butts is a fighter, and at the age of 39 she faces a battle she did not foresee herself having to fight: breast cancer.

Butts revealed she was diagnosed with an advanced stage of breast cancer in November in a statement shared on social media.

“While I am still processing this life-changing diagnosis and learning how to deal with it day-to-day, I have full confidence in my team of doctors with the treatment plan they have put forth and that I have already begun,” said Butts.

The Yellow Jackets program said in a statement shared on Twitter that Butts will remain in her position while undergoing treatment. If in a time she is unable to be with the team during the process, women’s basketball chief of staff and former Lady Vols coach Mickie DeMoss will assume duties as an assistant coach.

“I am blessed to be surrounded by a Georgia Tech community that fully supports me and I am grateful to have them on this journey,” Butts said.

The support extends to her Lady Vol family. Players who wore the orange and white and fans who support the program have sent their well-wishes and expressed their support for the LVFL on social media including head coach Kellie Harper and Andraya Carter.

To know Tasha is to love her.

One of the most genuine people I know with the most beautiful smile and the absolute best heart. We are ALL behind you and lifting you up, @TashaButts!! 💞💞💞 https://t.co/xwBbxmTRl2 — Andraya Carter (@Andraya_Carter) December 9, 2021

Butts said she hopes to be an inspiration for others who may be experiencing the same thing. She also advocates for early detection and self-awareness.

“Through my process, I have learned that early detection is the best possible approach,” Butts said. “I strongly encourage everyone to be fully aware of the symptoms or red flags they may experience, and go see a doctor. Early detections can offer someone a piece of mind in such a life-changing event.”