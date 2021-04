In this Jan. 18, 2020, file photo, Tennessee coach Rick Barnes directs players during an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee men’s basketball looks to be getting a big commit to add to the class of 2022.

Jonas Aidoo, a 6-foot-11 center from Charlotte, North Carolina, announced his commitment online Wednesday. He is rated as the No. 1 player from North Carolina and the No. 7 overall center in the class of 2021, according to 247 Sports.

Aidoo has scholarship offers from Kansas, Houston, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Alabama and others.