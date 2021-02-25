Former Michigan linebackers coach joining Vols staff, Tennessee will pay buyout

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Brian Jean-Mary is joining coach Josh Heupel’s first staff at Tennessee.

The Michigan linebackers coach and former recruiting coordinator has 20 years of coaching experience, many of which were on a defensive staff with Charlie Strong.

The addition of Jean-Mary leaves one position coach spot remaining on Heupel’s staff.

According to a memorandum of understanding, Jean-Mary will be signing a two-year $1.1 million contract. Tennessee will also pay his Michigan buyout, not to exceed $450,000. Other compensation includes a $35,000 moving stipend and $600 monthly vehicle allowance.

If Jean-Mary were to leave for another Southeastern Conference school before his contract is done, he would owe 50% of his remaining contract. If he were to leave for another university or a job in the NFL, he would owe 25%.

Should Tennessee terminate Jean-Mary without cause before the end of his contract, the university would pay the remaining base pay in his contract in monthly installments up until he is hired by another program. His annual base pay is $290,000.

Jean-Mary spent stints at Louisville (2010-13), Texas (2014-16) and South Florida (2017-19) under Strong and helped sign top 15 recruiting classes at Texas three times (2014-16) and once each at Louisville (2011) and Georgia Tech (2007).

Jean-Mary is originally from Apopka, Florida, and played college football at Appalachian State.