KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Former Nebraska linebacker Jackson Hannah has transferred to Tennessee. The Nashville native is already enrolled at UT and is attending classes, according to a university spokesman.

Nebraska’s William Przystup (90) punts out of the end zone as linebacker Jackson Hannah (10) pushes away Ohio State’s J.P. Andrade (18) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

The preferred walk-on played in all 12 games for the Cornhuskers in 2021, mostly on special teams. He saw action at linebacker against Fordham and recorded his first career tackle. Hannah was considered one of the top linebackers in the southeast when he signed with Nebraska.

The Montgomery Bell Academy grad was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and could add some depth to the Tennessee linebacker room.