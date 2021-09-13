Former Tennessee star Parys Haralson passed away

8 Nov 2003: Parys Haralson of the Tennessee Volunteers during the Vols 10-6 victory over the Miami Hurricanes at the Orange Bowl in Miami, FL. (Photo by Bob Leverone/Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) — Former Tennessee linebacker Parys Haralson has died. Haralson was just 37 years old. He played for the Vols from 2002-2005 and graduated from UT in 2006.

Haralson was a two time captain and left the program ranked fifth all time in sacks with 21. The Tennessee Athletics Department released a statement on social media saying, “The Tennessee Football family is mourning the sudden loss of VFL Parys Haralson. Haralson was a two time captain for the Vols and finished his career 5th in program history with 21 sacks.”

After college Haralson was a 5th round pick of the San Francisco 49ers and spent nine years in the NFL. He finished his NFL career with 275 tackles and 28 sacks. The 49ers also released a statement saying “The 49ers are heartbroken and shocked by the news of Parys’ tragic passing. Parys was a beloved member of our organization that lived life with an extraordinary amount of passion and joy, while leaving an indelible mark on everyone he came across. We extend our condolences to Parys’ family and loved ones.”

The cause of death for Haralson is still unknown.