Former Titan, Vol Albert Haynesworth says he needs Kidney transplant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Former Tennessee Titan and Vols player Albert Haynesworth announced on Instagram Wednesday that he needed a new kidney.

Haynesworth is asking for donors and says his kidneys are failing him just eight years into his NFL retirement.

Haynesworth put this statement on Instagram:

Well this hard for me to say but my doctors said I should reach out to my family, friends and fans Some of you may know I’ve been battling kidney disease for a few years now the time has come family, friends and fans I’m in dire need of a kidney mine have finally failed me on July 7 2019. It’s hard to believe from being a professional athlete to only 8 season in retirement that my body has taken another major blow. First with the brain aneurism 3 seasons out of the NFL to now my kidneys failing me. But the bright side of this latest ordeal I can ask for help by asking for someone to generously donate a kidney. If you are interested in giving this precious gift please call Vanderbilt at 615-936-0695 and hit option 2. GOD BLESS thank you for your prayers and thanks for sharing this message. #VFL#TITANUP

The two-time Pro Bowler spent 11 years in the NFL, playing for the Tennessee Titans from 2002-2008. He’s also a former Tennessee Volunteer, playing three seasons with the team before being drafted in the first round of the 2002 NFL Draft.