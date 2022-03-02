KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Former Univerisity of Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs announced the launch of his charity foundation Wednesday morning. The ASTROrdinary Dobbs Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting, encouraging and inspiring the youth.

Dobbs, who is now the quarterback for the Pittsburg Steelers, is well-known for his work and generosity to communities he has been a part of. Dobbs works with multiple non-profit groups including:

The Boys and Girls Club

The Children’s Home of Pittsburg & Lemieux Family Center

The Children’s Hospital of Pittsburg

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital

The Emerald Youth Foundation

Girls Inc. of TN Valley

Horizons National

Knoxville HonorAir

The Pittsburg Police Jr. Chess Club

The Wounded Warrior Project

Dobbs attributes his success in life to his parents who laid the foundation, followed by those along his journey who were willing to help. He now strives to be that difference in someone else’s life.

The organization functions as a grant-making foundation to other charities as well as funding and implementing outreach projects.

The ASTROrdinary Dobbs Foundation is hosting its first event Wednesday afternoon with the Emerald Youth Foundation in Knoxville. The foundation will be hosting private movie screenings, youth football camps and more this spring.