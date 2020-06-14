Former Vol Alvin Kamara attends first NASCAR race

ATHENS, GA – OCTOBER 01, 2016 – running back Alvin Kamara #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. Photo By Donald Page/Tennessee Athletics

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (WATE) — Former Tennessee Vol and current New Orlean Saints running back Alvin Kamara knows a few things about weaving in and out of traffic but maybe not at NASCAR speeds.

According to an Instagram post, Kamara attended his first NASCAR race, the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, on Sunday.

While it was the first NASCAR race for Kamara, it wasn’t his first time in at a NASCAR track. Kamara was on the 2016 team that defeated Virginia Tech 45-24 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Kamara had three rushes for 9 yards and three catches for 25 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Karama was showing his support for driver Bubba Wallace, driver of the No. 43 Chevrolet belonging to Richard Petty Motorsports. Wallace is the only African American driver in NASCAR’s Cup Series.

Wallace also has a University of Tennessee connection. Wallace’s mother Desiree Gillespie-Wallace ran track for the Vols in 1983 and 1984.

