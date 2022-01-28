ATLANTA (WATE) — Former Tennessee Vols wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson put an exclamation point on his career-year Friday. The Atlanta Falcons running back was named co-most improved player by the Pro Football Writer’s of America.

Patterson led the Atlanta Falcons in receiving touchdowns and rushing touchdowns. He was dynamic for the Falcons racking up 618 yards on the ground, 548 yards through the air and 11 total touchdowns. He is sharing the award alongside Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs who led the NFL in interceptions this season.

Patterson was also named the Pro Football Focus breakout player of the year on Tuesday.

Patterson played only one season for the Vols in 2012. He tallied more than 1,000 all-purpose yards and eight touchdowns that season. He declared for the 2013 NFL Draft where he was selected 29th overall by the Minnesota Vikings.