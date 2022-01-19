KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Former Tennessee offensive lineman and Knoxville Catholic graduate Cade Mays has accepted an invitation to participate in the Reese’s Senior Bowl. The game takes place at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, in Mobile, Alabama. It will be broadcast on the NFL Network.

Mays announced his decision to skip his final year of eligibility to pursue a career in the NFL just after the Tennessee season ended.

He was a second-team All-Southeastern Conference selection in 2021 at right tackle. He played in 10 games in 2021 for Tennessee and allowed just one sack in 492 snaps. He also played for two years, 2018-19, for Georgia.

In all the offensive lineman played 42 games and made 35 starts over four years.

The NFL Draft is April 28-30 in Las Vegas.